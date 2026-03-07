OG.com Promo Code: Claim 5x 100% Profit Boosts For UNC-Duke, NBA, UFC 326

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Today is a great time to sign up for basketball games. One of the biggest rivalries on college hoops is renewed today with North Carolina visiting Duke. We also have a busy NBA slate that includes matchups like Magic vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Thunder. Later tonight, users can also make predictions for the UFC 326 fight card. This is headlined by the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl, and it provides one of the best welcome offers in the industry. Prediction markets have gained a ton of traction. They are more favorable than a regular sportsbook because you can buy and sell your positions at any point. This creates additional opportunities to make profits or mitigate potential losses, too. We will show you how it all works with OG.com. Sign up now to maximize the benefits of your first 100% profit boost.

OG.com Promo Code For UNC vs. Duke

Coming into today’s game, Duke is understandably a heavy favorite. The Blue Devils are 28-2 and the No. 1 team in the nation and have the inside track to the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament next Sunday.

The Tar Heels are looking to pull off a massive upset. They were coming in as a significant underdog regardless, but the season-ending thumb fracture to Caleb Wilson is a huge blow. North Carolina looks to get a massive road win against their rival without its leading scorer. This is a prime opportunity for basketball fans to put their first 100% profit boost to work.

OG.com Prediction Markets: What You Need To Know

If you are unsure of the benefits that prediction markets provide, this is what you need to know. For example, let’s say you think there is some value in picking the Warriors to beat the Thunder tonight. Given that Golden State is an underdog, there could be an opportunity to sell your position if they get off to a hot start.

If that scenario comes to fruition, selling your contracts will give you a profit. This is an option that something like a regular moneyline bet with a sportsbook does not provide.

