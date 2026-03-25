Norman Powell scores 18, Heat use balanced attack to down Cavs 120-103 and snap 5-game skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Norman Powell scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and the Miami Heat got contributions from everyone…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Norman Powell scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and the Miami Heat got contributions from everyone while stopping a five-game losing skid with a 120-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

As healthy as they’ve been all season, the Heat squandered a 17-point lead in the third quarter before recovering in the fourth. Miami led by nine with five minutes left before Bam Adebayo converted a three-point play and Kel’el Ware scored on a layup in an 11-second span.

Adebayo finished with 17 points, Ware had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Heat had eight players score in double figures. The Heat will stay in Cleveland and play the Cavaliers again on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points before fouling out in the final minutes for the Cavs, whose winning streak ended at four. James Harden and Sam Merrill scored 18 apiece.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson was hoping for a better defensive effort from his team, which gave up 131 points against Orlando on Tuesday. Atkinson believes the Cavs are capable of more, but said they need to “make the shift in mentality” with the playoffs nearing.

The Heat, with one of the NBA’s most potent offenses, were a good test and they controlled most of the first three quarters. Miami made 13 3-pointers while opening a 21-point lead in the first half.

Center Jarrett Allen missed his 10th straight game for the Cavs, who haven’t been fully healthy all season. The latest injury came in warmups as forward Dean Wade rolled his right ankle when he stepped on a ballboy’s foot. Wade has started 36 games.

Up next

The teams meet Friday for the fourth and final time this season.

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