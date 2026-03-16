Nola to start World Baseball Classic semifinal for Italy against Venezuela instead of Lorenzen

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Nola will start Monday night’s World Baseball Classic semifinal for Italy against Venezuela rather than Michael…

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Nola will start Monday night’s World Baseball Classic semifinal for Italy against Venezuela rather than Michael Lorenzen.

Italy manager Francisco Cervelli said he made the decision Sunday but waited until Monday to make the announcement.

“My reason was my gut,” he said. “Everyone is available, but I think Nola is the right person. That’s my opinion, and I’m taking responsibility for my decisions.”

A 32-year-old right-hander, Nola got the win in the group stage finale against Mexico on March 11. He allowed four hits over five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk, throwing 69 pitches.

Keider Montero, a 25-year-old right-hander, starts for Venezuela.

The winner of the game plays the United States in the final on Tuesday night.

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