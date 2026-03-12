Nick Kurtz and Elly De La Cruz among 7 players whose contracts unilaterally renewed by teams

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz’s contract was renewed by the Athletics, and shortstop Elly…

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz’s contract was renewed by the Athletics, and shortstop Elly De La Cruz’s deal was set unilaterally by the Cincinnati Reds for the second straight season.

Seven players in all had their salaries specified by their teams, including two A’s, according to contract information obtained by The Associated Press. The total is the fewest in the major leagues since at least 2012.

Kurtz was renewed at $785,000 while in major leagues — $5,000 above the minimum — and $324,839 in the unlikely event he is sent back to the minors.

He made his major league debut last April 23 and hit .290 with 36 homers and 86 RBIs, then was a unanimous pick for Rookie of the Year. Kurtz earned $649,677 from a contract that paid at a rate of the then-minimum $760,000 while in the major leagues, and $123,900 while in the minors.

Right-hander J.T. Ginn also was renewed by the A’s, at $785,000/$352,641.

De La Cruz will make $800,000 this season while in the major leagues and $385,000 in the minors. He was renewed at $770,000 while in the major leagues last year, $10,000 above the minimum, and set career bests with a .264 average and 86 RBIs along with 22 homers and 37 stolen bases.

Kurtz also earned $1,297,017 last year from the pre-arbitration bonus pool established in 2022 and De La Cruz $631,080.

Also renewed were New York Mets right-hander Jonah Tong ($780,000/$127,100), Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas ($805,700/$385,000), Colorado right-hander Victor Vodnik ($790,000/$382,500) and St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn ($799,450/$385,425).

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11. Renewals dropped from 11 last year, when six A’s were renewed; 12 in 2024; 15 in 2023; and 16 in 2022. There were eight in 2021.

Players become eligible for salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22% by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

