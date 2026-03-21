Newkirk, Tapani, Winn and Frankel lead Fleet to 3-0 victory over Torrent

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Abby Newkirk, Susanna Tapani and Haley Winn all had a goal and an assist to back…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Abby Newkirk, Susanna Tapani and Haley Winn all had a goal and an assist to back Aerin Frankel and lead the Boston Fleet to a 3-0 victory over the expansion Seattle Torrent on Saturday.

Frankel turned away all 21 shots in goal for the Fleet (10-5-2-4) in her seventh career shutout. It was her league-leading 14th win of the season.

Boston took a 1-0 lead 8:06 into the first period when Megan Keller slipped around the back of net to set up Newhook for a point-blank shot. It was Newhook’s sixth goal of the season. Keller’s assist was her 10th and Haley Winn collected her ninth.

Corinne Schroeder had 14 saves to keep Boston scoreless in the second period, including six on back-to-back Boston power plays less than a minute apart late in the period. The Fleet have come up empty on 19 straight opportunities with an extra skater.

Tapani scored for the seventh time to give the Fleet a two-goal lead 4:33 into the final period. Newhook picked up her third assist on the season and Jamie Lee Rattray added her sixth.

Haley Winn added her third goal less than five minutes later for a 3-0 advantage. Daniela Pejšová snagged her second assist and Tapani notched her seventh.

Schroeder finished with 30 saves for last-place Seattle (5-1-2-13).

Seattle’s Theresa Schafzahl and Boston’s Jessie Eldridge squared off five days after being traded for one another.

Boston bounced back from a 2-0 home loss to the Toronto Sceptres. It was the first time the Fleet had been blanked since April 2 of last season.

Seattle has lost the first four of five straight matches away from Climate Pledge Arena.

Up next

Boston: Hosts the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes on Tuesday.

Seattle: Hosts the New York Sirens on Wednesday in a Takeover Tour stop at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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