New York puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (25-47, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-25, third in the Eastern Conference) New…

New Orleans Pelicans (25-47, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Knicks play New Orleans.

The Knicks are 26-9 on their home court. New York is 8-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans have gone 9-25 away from home. New Orleans is 14-21 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Knicks score 117.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 130-125 on Dec. 30, with Jalen Brunson scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.2 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: day to day (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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