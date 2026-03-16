New York plays Indiana, aims for 4th straight win

Indiana Pacers (15-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (44-25, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Indiana Pacers (15-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (44-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Knicks are 28-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fifth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Pacers are 11-32 in conference games. Indiana is 4-32 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45.7% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 101-92 in the last matchup on March 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 20 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jay Huff is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Pacers: 0-10, averaging 109.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Pacers: Pascal Siakam: out (knee), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (calf), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Ben Sheppard: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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