New Orleans visits Detroit on 3-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (25-48, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (52-20, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Thursday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (25-48, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (52-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Detroit looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Pistons are 28-9 on their home court. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.9 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 3.5.

The Pelicans are 9-26 on the road. New Orleans averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 14-22 when winning the turnover battle.

The Pistons are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans score 5.7 more points per game (115.5) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (109.8).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 112-104 on Jan. 22. Jalen Duren scored 20 points to help lead the Pistons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is averaging 19.3 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is scoring 21.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 69.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 121.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: day to day (achilles), Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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