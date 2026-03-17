New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (34-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-46, 12th in the Western Conference) New…

Los Angeles Clippers (34-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-46, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 14-30 in conference play. New Orleans is 7-34 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up (13.3). The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 119.7 the Pelicans give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 2 the Clippers won 137-117 led by 23 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Jeremiah Fears scored 28 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is scoring 7.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 123.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (illness), Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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