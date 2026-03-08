NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 6 Trinity (Conn.) 74, Keuka 63 Babson 71, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 67 Redlands…

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 6

Trinity (Conn.) 74, Keuka 63

Babson 71, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 67

Redlands 97, Susquehanna 75

Hood 84, Vassar 71

Catholic 71, WestConn 69

Tufts 65, Penn St. Harrisburg 60

NYU 65, Gettysburg 53

Wesleyan (Conn.) 76, Lehman 66

Mary Washington 86, Worcester St. 55

Amherst 63, WPI 46

Claremont-M-S 84, Aurora 60

Wis.-La Crosse 75, Hope 61

Mary Hardin-Baylor 84, Wis.-Stevens Point 76

Gustavus Adolphus 86, Bethany Lutheran 70

Otterbein 57, Wis.-Platteville 52

UChicago 72, Penn St.-Behrend 48

Emory 87, MUW 73

Roanoke 88, Rhodes 84

Yeshiva 71, Bates 69

Me.-Farmington 96, Montclair St. 84

John Carroll 118, Grinnell 86

Ill. Wesleyan 62, Heidelberg 51

Cortland 75, Franklin & Marshall 66

Endicott 96, Neumann 82

St. Thomas (Texas) 69, Belhaven 63, OT

Trinity (Texas) 71, Whitworth 63

Wis.-Whitewater 85, Loras 76

WashU 82, Transylvania 47

Wash. & Jeff. 82, Mount Union 77

Chris. Newport 75, Stevens 62

TCNJ 74, Johns Hopkins 73

Randolph-Macon 76, N.C. Wesleyan 52

Second Round

Saturday, March 7

Trinity (Conn.) 71, Babson 61

Hood 114, Redlands 104

Tufts 74, Catholic 60

Wesleyan (Conn.) 84, NYU 69

Mary Washington 81, Amherst 64

Wis.-La Crosse 79, Claremont-M-S 62

Gustavus Adolphus 90, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72

UChicago 81, Otterbein 66

Emory 83, Roanoke 81, OT

Yeshiva 92, Me.-Farmington 69

Ill. Wesleyan 73, John Carroll 60

Endicott 58, Cortland 57

St. Thomas (Texas) 75, Trinity (Texas) 58

WashU 74, Wis.-Whitewater 71

Chris. Newport 90, Wash. & Jeff. 61

Randolph-Macon 68, TCNJ 45

Third Round

Trinity (Conn.) vs. Hood, TBA

Tufts vs. Wesleyan (Conn.), TBA

Mary Washington vs. Wis.-La Crosse, TBA

Gustavus Adolphus vs. UChicago, TBA

Emory vs. Yeshiva, TBA

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Endicott, TBA

St. Thomas (Texas)-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. WashU, TBA

Chris. Newport vs. Randolph-Macon, TBA

Quarterfinals

Trinity (Conn.)-Hood-winner vs. Tufts-Wesleyan (Conn.)-winner, TBA

Mary Washington-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Gustavus Adolphus-UChicago-winner, TBA

Emory-Yeshiva-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Endicott-winner, TBA

St. Thomas (Texas)-Trinity (Texas)-WashU-winner vs. Chris. Newport-Randolph-Macon-winner, TBA

