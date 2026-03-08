NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 6
Trinity (Conn.) 74, Keuka 63
Babson 71, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 67
Redlands 97, Susquehanna 75
Hood 84, Vassar 71
Catholic 71, WestConn 69
Tufts 65, Penn St. Harrisburg 60
NYU 65, Gettysburg 53
Wesleyan (Conn.) 76, Lehman 66
Mary Washington 86, Worcester St. 55
Amherst 63, WPI 46
Claremont-M-S 84, Aurora 60
Wis.-La Crosse 75, Hope 61
Mary Hardin-Baylor 84, Wis.-Stevens Point 76
Gustavus Adolphus 86, Bethany Lutheran 70
Otterbein 57, Wis.-Platteville 52
UChicago 72, Penn St.-Behrend 48
Emory 87, MUW 73
Roanoke 88, Rhodes 84
Yeshiva 71, Bates 69
Me.-Farmington 96, Montclair St. 84
John Carroll 118, Grinnell 86
Ill. Wesleyan 62, Heidelberg 51
Cortland 75, Franklin & Marshall 66
Endicott 96, Neumann 82
St. Thomas (Texas) 69, Belhaven 63, OT
Trinity (Texas) 71, Whitworth 63
Wis.-Whitewater 85, Loras 76
WashU 82, Transylvania 47
Wash. & Jeff. 82, Mount Union 77
Chris. Newport 75, Stevens 62
TCNJ 74, Johns Hopkins 73
Randolph-Macon 76, N.C. Wesleyan 52
Second Round
Saturday, March 7
Trinity (Conn.) 71, Babson 61
Hood 114, Redlands 104
Tufts 74, Catholic 60
Wesleyan (Conn.) 84, NYU 69
Mary Washington 81, Amherst 64
Wis.-La Crosse 79, Claremont-M-S 62
Gustavus Adolphus 90, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72
UChicago 81, Otterbein 66
Emory 83, Roanoke 81, OT
Yeshiva 92, Me.-Farmington 69
Ill. Wesleyan 73, John Carroll 60
Endicott 58, Cortland 57
St. Thomas (Texas) 75, Trinity (Texas) 58
WashU 74, Wis.-Whitewater 71
Chris. Newport 90, Wash. & Jeff. 61
Randolph-Macon 68, TCNJ 45
Third Round
Trinity (Conn.) vs. Hood, TBA
Tufts vs. Wesleyan (Conn.), TBA
Mary Washington vs. Wis.-La Crosse, TBA
Gustavus Adolphus vs. UChicago, TBA
Emory vs. Yeshiva, TBA
Ill. Wesleyan vs. Endicott, TBA
St. Thomas (Texas)-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. WashU, TBA
Chris. Newport vs. Randolph-Macon, TBA
Quarterfinals
Trinity (Conn.)-Hood-winner vs. Tufts-Wesleyan (Conn.)-winner, TBA
Mary Washington-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Gustavus Adolphus-UChicago-winner, TBA
Emory-Yeshiva-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Endicott-winner, TBA
St. Thomas (Texas)-Trinity (Texas)-WashU-winner vs. Chris. Newport-Randolph-Macon-winner, TBA
