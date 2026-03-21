NASCAR-O’Reilly Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Results

Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147…

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147 laps, 69 points.

2. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147, 50.

3. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147, 0.

4. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

5. (3) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 147, 49.

6. (12) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 147, 34.

7. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 147, 30.

8. (5) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 147, 40.

9. (18) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 147, 28.

10. (6) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 147, 27.

11. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 147, 30.

12. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 147, 31.

13. (22) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147, 24.

14. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

15. (15) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 147, 22.

16. (27) Nicholas Sanchez, Ford, 147, 21.

17. (7) William Sawalich, Toyota, 147, 24.

18. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 147, 19.

19. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147, 18.

20. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 147, 17.

21. (33) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 147, 16.

22. (14) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 147, 15.

23. (19) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 147, 14.

24. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 147, 13.

25. (20) JJ Yeley, Ford, 147, 12.

26. (25) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 147, 11.

27. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 147, 10.

28. (31) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 146, 9.

29. (28) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 146, 8.

30. (26) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 146, 7.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 145, 6.

32. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 145, 5.

33. (35) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 145, 4.

34. (38) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 145, 3.

35. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 142, 2.

36. (29) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 1.

37. (16) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, dvp, 121, 1.

38. (34) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.44 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .578 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-94; B.Jones 95-98; J.Allgaier 99-114; K.Larson 115-127; B.Jones 128-132; J.Allgaier 133-147

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 107 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 9 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 2; S.Creed, 1; A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 306; 2. J.Love, 254; 3. C.Kvapil, 222; 4. S.Creed, 218; 5. A.Hill, 210; 6. S.Smith, 192; 7. C.Day, 188; 8. B.Jones, 170; 9. P.Retzlaff, 169; 10. R.Caruth, 151; 11. S.Mayer, 149; 12. T.Gray, 132; 13. W.Sawalich, 119; 14. B.Poole, 116; 15. J.Burton, 115; 16. A.Alfredo, 113.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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