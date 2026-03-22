NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 293…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 293 laps, 70 points.

2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293, 55.

3. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 42.

4. (16) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

5. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 293, 38.

6. (28) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 293, 33.

7. (11) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

8. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 34.

9. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, 293, 42.

10. (24) Erik Jones, Toyota, 293, 27.

11. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 26.

12. (23) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 293, 32.

13. (17) Ryan Preece, Ford, 293, 29.

14. (33) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 293, 23.

15. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 26.

16. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 21.

17. (26) Josh Berry, Ford, 293, 20.

18. (32) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 293, 19.

19. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 292, 18.

20. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 292, 17.

21. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 292, 16.

22. (19) Zane Smith, Ford, 292, 15.

23. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 292, 14.

24. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 292, 0.

25. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292, 12.

26. (30) Noah Gragson, Ford, 291, 11.

27. (21) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 291, 10.

28. (35) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 291, 9.

29. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 291, 8.

30. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 291, 7.

31. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 291, 6.

32. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 291, 19.

33. (29) Joey Logano, Ford, 290, 4.

34. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 288, 11.

35. (14) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 288, 2.

36. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 285, 1.

37. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, handling, 52, 0.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.857 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 4 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 5.847 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-45; B.Keselowski 46-95; K.Larson 96-112; B.Keselowski 113; K.Larson 114-116; B.Keselowski 117-145; C.Elliott 146-151; B.Keselowski 152-194; C.Briscoe 195-198; C.Buescher 199-201; T.Gibbs 202; C.Buescher 203-240; B.Keselowski 241; T.Reddick 242-245; C.Hocevar 246-247; B.Keselowski 248-265; T.Reddick 266-293

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 6 times for 142 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 77 laps; C.Buescher, 2 times for 41 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 20 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 4; R.Blaney, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 325; 2. R.Blaney, 230; 3. B.Wallace, 205; 4. D.Hamlin, 203; 5. C.Elliott, 194; 6. W.Byron, 191; 7. C.Buescher, 188; 8. C.Bell, 182; 9. B.Keselowski, 182; 10. K.Larson, 176; 11. T.Gibbs, 173; 12. R.Preece, 154; 13. C.Hocevar, 151; 14. D.Suárez, 150; 15. S.Van Gisbergen, 140; 16. J.Logano, 139.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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