Murphy sparks Pelicans past Clippers 105-99 and New Orleans stretches home streak to 7 games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans extended their home winning streak…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans extended their home winning streak to seven games with a 105-99 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Saddiq Bey had 20 points and Zion Williamson added 15 for the Pelicans, who swept the two-game set against the Clippers after 124-109 win, also at home, on Wednesday night.

Dejounte Murray was held out to rest as part of his comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He had 17 points and a season-high 11 assists Wednesday night in his ninth game since making his season debut last month.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 22 points, John Collins had 18 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 for the Clippers, who lost their fourth in a row.

Kawhi Leonard sat out a night after scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds in his return from a one-game absence because of a sprained left ankle.

The Pelicans trailed 94-91 with 5:53 after Collins’ floater, but Williamson made a layup and Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put New Orleans up for good as it closed with a 14-5 run.

Up next

Clippers: Play at Dallas on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.

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