Murphy, Pelicans take on the Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans (19-43, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and New Orleans square off on Tuesday.

The Lakers have gone 25-15 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 6-2 in one-possession games.

The Pelicans have gone 12-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans allows 120.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Lakers score 115.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 120.4 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans’ 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 111-103 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 30 points, and Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 32.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

