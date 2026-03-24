Moses Moody scores 23 before apparently serious injury late as Warriors beat Mavs 137-131 in OT

DALLAS (AP) — Moses Moody scored 23 points before crumpling to the floor with an apparently serious left knee injury…

DALLAS (AP) — Moses Moody scored 23 points before crumpling to the floor with an apparently serious left knee injury late in overtime as the Golden State Warriors beat Dallas 137-131 on Monday night, extending the Mavericks’ home losing streak to 12 games, their longest in 32 years.

Moody had just stolen the ball from Mavericks rookie standout Cooper Flagg near midcourt and was all alone at the basket when his left leg buckled as he went up for the shot.

He lost the ball and went to the floor holding his knee, the clock finally stopping with 58 seconds remaining in the extra period after play continued on Dallas’ offensive end.

After the whistle, Warriors coach Steve Kerr put his hands to his face as the Mavericks’ home arena went silent. Players and medical staff surrounded Moody, who stayed down for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. Kerr said Moody was getting X-rays at the arena.

“We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad,” Kerr said.

Moody was playing for the first time after missing 10 games with a sprained right wrist. He was one of eight scorers in double figures for the Warriors, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring 23 points while Brandin Podziemski had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Golden State, which is solidly in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining in the regular season, stopped a three-game losing streak with just its second victory in the past 10 games.

Flagg had 30 points and nine assists but also finished with seven turnovers, including three during an 11-0 Golden State run that broke a tie at the start the fourth quarter. Daniel Gafford scored 20.

There was only one more point scored after Moody’s injury as both teams struggled to continue what had been an intense game. Golden State erased a 15-point deficit from late in the first half and the Mavericks clawed back after the Warriors’ run to start the fourth.

The Mavericks lost a second consecutive OT game and dropped to 4-23 since a four-game win streak, their longest in a lost season.

Dallas is on its longest skid at the 25-year old American Airlines Center. The Mavs had home losing streaks of 19 and 12 games during the 1993-94 season at since-demolished Reunion Arena.

Gary Payton II made all eight of his shots and finished with 17 points for the Warriors, and Gui Santos scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Up next

Warriors: Hosts Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Mavericks: At Denver on Wednesday.

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