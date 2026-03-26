Monaco gets a boost as midfielder Paul Pogba shows signs he is ready to play again

MONACO (AP) — Monaco’s bid for a Champions League spot next season could be boosted by the return of midfielder…

MONACO (AP) — Monaco’s bid for a Champions League spot next season could be boosted by the return of midfielder Paul Pogba.

The former France star recently returned to light training following a lengthy injury layoff due to a persistent left calf problem, and on Thursday he scored in a friendly match against Premier League team Brentford.

The 2018 World Cup winner Pogba joined Monaco on a two-year contract last summer but has played only about 30 minutes since making his debut at the end of November.

Monaco is sixth in Ligue 1 with seven rounds remaining. The top three qualify directly for next season’s Champions League and the team finishing fourth goes through qualifying.

Coach Sébastien Pocognoli has turned Monaco’s fortunes around and his side is on a six-game winning run and just three points behind third-place Marseille. Monaco hosts Marseille on April 5, after the international break.

Former star

Pogba scored in the World Cup final win over Croatia eight years ago, when he was considered among the best midfielders in the world.

He also dealt with thigh and ankle problems since joining Monaco, after more than two years out of the game in a career derailed by injuries, off-field problems and a doping ban.

He previously played for Juventus and Manchester United.

In 2016, Pogba became the then-most expensive soccer player in history when he returned to United from Juventus for a fee of 105 million euros (then $116 million). ___

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