MLB Prediction Apps: Get Opening Day Offers for Baseball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Opening Day is finally here for the 2026 MLB season, and it all starts tonight with the Yankees facing the Giants before a loaded slate on Thursday. Gear up for the MLB season with the leading prediction apps and lock in bonuses, discounts and more.

Prediction markets have gained a ton of traction, and they provide additional opportunities that sportsbooks do not. New users have the chance to buy and sell contracts for the positions they want to make trades for. This provides opportunities for users to make a profit or mitigate potential losses.

These prediction market platforms are great for those in states that do not have legal sports betting. It should be noted that these prediction market apps are not sportsbooks.

MLB Prediction Apps, Opening Day Preview

You can use any of MLB’s Opening Day games to activate the prediction market offers that you are interested in. We already mentioned that it starts with Yankees vs. Giants tonight.

Thursday, you can look into games like Pirates vs. Mets, Red Sox vs. Reds, Tigers vs. Padres, Rangers vs. Phillies and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus







Register with Kalshi and complete $10 in trades to get $10 in bonuses. You will have the option to make one single $10 trade, or you can split it up into multiple transactions to get your bonus. All that matters is that you complete $10 total in trades.

For example, you can make two $5 predictions for the Giants to win tonight and the Pirates to win tomorrow, and you will get your $10 bonus credited to your account.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: 10% Discount Offer







Set up a new account using the Novig promo code offer and unlock a 10% discount bonus in time for Opening Day games. You will have the flexibility to use this offer to get up to $100 off of your first order.

For those who want to dip their toes in the water, you can use 1,000 in Novig coins and 5 in Novig Cash within the free portion of the app. When you are comfortable with how the app works, you can transition to the main version and use your bankroll with the discount offer.

OG Promo Code: Up To $150 In Bonuses







OG is powered by Crypto.com and is a new exciting option in the industry. The current welcome offer relates to the NCAA Tournament, but the bonuses you get can be used for MLB trades.

Make $50 in trades for each round of the tournament to get $20 in bonuses. Also, you can get $25 in bonuses when you make $50 in trades for three consecutive rounds of the tournament.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Up To $50 In CRO Bonuses







Crypto.com itself is in the prediction market space, too. The welcome reward is a bit different than OG, however. The first step after signing up is to make a crypto trade on the platform. This will give you CRO, which you can then stake and get up to $50 in CRO bonuses.

CRO is the native currency of the platform. Once you have completed these steps, you will be all set up to capitalize on all of the Opening Day games you are interested in.