MLB Betting Promos: Get Every Sign-Up Offer For MLB Opening Day

There is nothing quite like the sound of the crack of the bat when a player goes yard, and that feeling is back in our lives in earnest starting today. MLB opening day is upon us, and the sportsbooks have gifted us a bunch of fantastic welcome offers to dive into all your favorite baseball plays this season.

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Below, we will detail the best sign-up offers on the market, explaining how you can secure profit boosts, no-sweat bets, bonus bets and more.

One thing to keep in mind for these promotions is that some operators have different offers depending on the state you are located in. We will make sure to detail every scenario where this happens, but it is something to look out for.

Overall, there are a ton of welcome offers to take advantage of, so let’s detail each and every one:

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus







This one is pretty simple, as all you need to do is place a $5 wager on DraftKings to secure a $200 betting bonus. The outcome of that bonus does not matter, so you are able to redeem this bonus guaranteed.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For $1,500 Safety Net or $150 Bonus







This is one of those offers where your state determines which one you receive. Create a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and you will receive either a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location.

In most states, you can get the safety net and bet up to $1,500 on any game knowing you will get your stake back if your bet loses. If you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the $150 bonus, which requires a winning $10 on any market.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Claim $365 Bonus for MLB Games Today







Create a new account using the links anywhere available on this page for bet365, and bet $10 to unlock $365 in bonus bets guaranteed. This bonus must be used in the next seven days, which gives you a full week to dive into the MLB slate with this massive bonus in hand.

One note is that that Illinois users will get a “bet $5, get $150 bonus” offer. NJ and PA users will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

FanDuel Promo Code: Secure 10 x $300 MLB No-Sweat Tokens







This offer is a little unique, but it is perfect for the MLB which has so many games pretty much every single day.

You can bet any amount up to $300 for your first 10 days with FanDuel Sportsbook to receive 10 $300 no-sweat tokens. Each bet that loses will trigger a bonus refund equal to your original stake.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW to Receive 10 100% MLB Boosts







This is another offer where you can enjoy a bunch of games, this time with a profit boost. Place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook, and you will automatically receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These profit boost tokens can be used for bets of any amount up to $25 on your favorite MLB home run plays, strikeouts and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 First Bet Reset







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a first bet up to $1,000.

Bet any amount up to $1,000 with a layer of protection. If your bet loses, you will get your original stake returned in bonuses to use for more MLB bets later on.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For $1,000 FanCash Bet Match Offer







Create an account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and use your first of 10 $100 FanCash bet matches for the MLB opening day today. You can use this FanCash as bonus bets, or as funds to purchase gear on Fanatics

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Bonus Bet Up To $500







This is another operator that has multiple offers, and the one you get depends on your location. A $250 first bet offer is given to new users in New Jersey. WV users can win their first day in the casino or get up to $500 back and 250 in bonus spins.

If you are in PA or Michigan, you can choose one of three rewards: