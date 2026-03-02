Minnesota faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (23-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (38-23, fourth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8…

Memphis Grizzlies (23-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (38-23, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of three games in a row.

The Timberwolves are 23-17 in conference games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.4.

The Grizzlies are 18-23 in conference matchups. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Timberwolves’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 137-128 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cam Spencer is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 12.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Grizzlies: Taj Gibson: out (coach decision), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (thigh), Cedric Coward: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (injury management), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

