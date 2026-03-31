Milwaukee faces Dallas on home losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (24-51, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8…

Dallas Mavericks (24-51, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Dallas looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Bucks have gone 16-21 at home. Milwaukee is 16-30 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks have gone 10-27 away from home. Dallas has a 12-33 record against opponents over .500.

The Bucks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Bucks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 116-114 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, and Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (patella), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (achilles), Ryan Rollins: day to day (hip), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Bobby Portis: out (wrist).

Mavericks: Naji Marshall: out (illness), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: out (foot), P.J. Washington: out (illness), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.