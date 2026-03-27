Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Plus Michigan vs. Louisville at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC, ESPN Unlimited…

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Plus

Michigan vs. Louisville at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Detroit at Minnesota — ABC, Detroit SportsNet, ESPN Deportes, FDSN North Extra, ESPN Unlimited

Philadelphia at Detroit — ABC, ESPN Unlimited

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.