Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Plus
Michigan vs. Louisville at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Detroit at Minnesota — ABC, Detroit SportsNet, ESPN Deportes, FDSN North Extra, ESPN Unlimited
Philadelphia at Detroit — ABC, ESPN Unlimited
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