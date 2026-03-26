Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Plus UConn vs. Michigan…

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Plus

UConn vs. Michigan State at Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) — CBS, Paramount+

Michigan vs. Bentley at MVP Arena, Albany, NY — ESPNU

Detroit at Buffalo — Detroit SportsNet, MSGSN, MSGSN 2, NHLN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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