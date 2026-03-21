Miami takes on Houston on 3-game slide

Miami Heat (38-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (42-27, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Saturday, 8…

Miami Heat (38-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (42-27, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup against Houston as losers of three straight games.

The Rockets have gone 24-10 in home games. Houston is fourth in the league giving up just 109.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Heat are 15-19 in road games. Miami is 18-25 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets score 113.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 117.1 the Heat give up. The Heat average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 115-105 on Feb. 28, with Bam Adebayo scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 21 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 26.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 122.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (hip), Pelle Larsson: day to day (foot), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (back), Andrew Wiggins: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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