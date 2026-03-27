Mexico’s iconic Azteca is set to reopen. That’s good news for sleep-deprived stadium director

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Félix Aguirre admits he’s been having trouble sleeping these last few months. On the eve of…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Félix Aguirre admits he’s been having trouble sleeping these last few months. On the eve of the reopening of the iconic Azteca Stadium, and with some work still to be done, the stadium director won’t be able to relax until kickoff on Saturday night.

After being closed since May 2024 for renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the stadium where Pelé’s Brazil and Diego Maradona’s Argentina won the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, respectively, will again open its doors to fans for a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal.

It will be a crucial test for Aguirre and all the workers who have been racing against the clock in recent weeks to get the stadium ready, not just for that match but also for the World Cup opener on June 11, when Mexico plays South Africa.

‘We’re ready’

“It’s true that I’ve had trouble sleeping thinking about the project and making sure it’s the best it can be,” Aguirre told The Associated Press. “Today I can tell you that we’ve done it and we’re ready.”

The AP was given access to the stadium on Thursday when work appeared to still be underway in various areas, including the new locker rooms, where the smell of paint is noticeable.

According to Aguirre, there are currently 2,200 workers on the project, working 24 hours a day.

With the renovations, the stadium, officially renamed Banorte, increased its capacity from 83,000 to 87,500 spectators. In addition, new seats, a new sound system with 250 speakers, two video screens, new locker rooms, and a hybrid pitch were installed, among other improvements.

To increase capacity, a lounge area located in the lower and central part of the stadium was removed.

“At some point we tore down the lower stands to put in boxes and some lounges that weren’t nice, now we’re bringing back those stands and that’s returning to the original Azteca,” Aguirre said.

The stadium located south of Mexico City will host five World Cup games next summer. Opened in 1966, Azteca has undergone several renovations — the last one to accommodate NFL games in 2016.

“There were many areas for improvement, but some things we were obsessed with were enhancing the fan experience. To achieve this, we improved the audio, video, and internet, but we also improved the restrooms, entrances and exits, and everything related to the overall experience,” Aguirre said.

“It’s somewhat subjective, but I think we achieved it.”

All about soul

Aguirre was given a clear brief to follow.

“Another thing we wanted was for it not to lose its soul,” Aguirre said. “This is a historic building that is part of the city; we couldn’t disrespect its essence. We simply had to enhance it, preserve its soul, and provide fans with a better experience.”

The exterior remains a familiar sight to fans. Debris can still be seen in some places, and there will be no car parking available for supporters for Saturday’s game. Authorities have asked fans to use public transportation or shuttles that will depart from public locations throughout the capital.

Aguirre’s mission is to hand over the stadium to FIFA a month before the June 11 opener.

If all goes well, then he’ll be able to sleep soundly.

“That’s what we hope,” he said with a laugh.

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