Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)
St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (0-0); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -152, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.
St. Louis went 78-84 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .379 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.
New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 224 home runs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)
Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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