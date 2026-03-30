Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes…

New York Mets (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (0-0); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -152, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis went 78-84 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .379 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 224 home runs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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