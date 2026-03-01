Live Radio
Home » Sports » Mets infielder Grae Kessinger…

Mets infielder Grae Kessinger expected to miss at least 8 to 12 weeks with a hamstring injury

The Associated Press

March 1, 2026, 6:53 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets reserve infielder Grae Kessinger is expected to miss at least 8 to 12 weeks because of a left hamstring injury.

According to MLB.com, manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday at spring training that surgery is a possibility for Kessinger, who left Friday’s win over St. Louis after grounding into a force play in the eighth inning.

The Mets signed the 28-year-old Kessinger to a minor league contract last month. He last played in the major leagues in 2024, when he went 0 for 21 in 23 games with the Houston Astros.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up