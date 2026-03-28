Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. New York Mets (1-0) New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0);…

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. New York Mets (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -164, Pirates +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York went 83-79 overall and 49-32 at home last season. The Mets averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Pittsburgh had a 71-91 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The Pirates slugged .350 with a .655 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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