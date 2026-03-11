Messi held pointless as Inter Miami and Nashville play to scoreless draw in CONCACAF Champions Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi was held scoreless and Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi was held scoreless and Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in the teams’ first game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to decide which squad advances to the quarterfinal round.

Entering the contest, Messi had scored in six straight games against Nashville, dating to April 20, 2024, posting 12 goals and five assists in that stretch. Messi was held without a point for the second time in four games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21.

Messi had a chance, finishing with a shot and completing 79% of his passes. His scoring opportunity came in the 55th minute as he came streaking down the left side and got off a shot that was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Bruan Schwake.

Messi’s one shot on target was his lowest single-game shot total since Nov. 29, in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference final against New York City FC. In that game, he had no shots on net, but did have an assist, in Inter Miami’s 5-1 win.

Inter Miami dominated possession, controlling the ball for 59% of the game. Nashville pushed the play, recording 15 total shots to Miami’s eight, four of which were on target.

Nashville’s best chance came off a corner from Cristian Espinoza in the 65th minute. His throw-in found Reed Baker-Whiting in the box. However, Baker-Whiting sent a header just over the crossbar.

Inter Miami’s Maximiliano Falcón was injured in the seventh minute and left the game. He was replaced by Gonzalo Luján.

The winner of the Nashville-Miami series will face either Club América or the Philadelphia Union in quarterfinals. Club América defeated Philadelphia 1-0 on Wednesday in Chester, Pennsylvania. The elimination game will be held on March 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Advancement in the CONCACAF Champions Cup is decided on aggregate goals, with the team scoring the most goals over two games advancing. If Nashville and Miami are scoreless at the end of 90 minutes in their next game, the teams will go into extra time and then penalty kicks.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.