Memphis visits Charlotte, aims to end road losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (24-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (36-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Memphis Grizzlies (24-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (36-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -16; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Grizzlies face Charlotte.

The Hornets are 16-17 in home games. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 5.0.

The Grizzlies are 11-24 on the road. Memphis has a 9-20 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 112-97 in the last meeting on Jan. 29. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 26 points, and Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.5 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miller is averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Cam Spencer is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 115.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Tidjane Salaun: out (calf).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: day to day (elbow), GG Jackson: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (personal), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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