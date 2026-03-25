McDavid scores twice to give him 401 career goals and 1,200 points as Oilers top Mammoth 5-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to give him 401 career goals and 1,200 points, sparking the…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to give him 401 career goals and 1,200 points, sparking the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night.

McDavid became the fifth player in Oilers history to reach 400 goals when he took a feed from Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard and beat Karel Vejmelka with 7:53 left in the second period.

The go-ahead goal was his 39th of the season and put Edmonton in front 3-2. He scored his 401st goal on an empty-netter with 7.5 seconds remaining that also gave him his 1,200th point. McDavid also has 799 career assists.

Evan Bouchard had three assists to give him 82 points as he joined Cale Makar, Erik Karlsson and Roman Josi as the only NHL defensemen to record multiple 80-point seasons since 2005-06.

To complete the milestone-rich contest, Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posted his 800th career NHL point with an assist in the first period on a goal by Roslovic, who had two scores. Matt Savoie scored a short-handed goal in the second.

Edmonton had 24 blocked shots and allowed just 18 shots on goal. Tristan Jarry made 16 saves.

The Oilers have won their last five games against the Mammoth and leapfrogged the Vegas Golden Knights (79-78 points) for second place in the Pacific Division as the playoff races heat up.

Alexander Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah. Vejmelka stopped 11 shots, but was replaced after the second period by Vitek Vanecek.

Utah’s André Tourigny coached his 400th career NHL game (164-191-45).

Mammoth forward Barrett Hayton left in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return.

Up next

Oilers: Visit Vegas on Thursday night.

Mammoth: Host Washington on Thursday night to finish their four-game homestand.

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The story has been corrected to reflect that McDavid’s first goal was his 39th of the season, not his 40th.

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