Max Scherzer doesn’t wait before throwing bullpen in spring training for Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer threw a bullpen session in spring training Monday for the Toronto Blue Jays, even before the reigning American League champions formally announced his return.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Scherzer will throw again Wednesday, and said the 41-year-old right-hander could pitch in an exhibition game next weekend. The manager said Scherzer had been throwing to free-agent hitters on his own.

“Good catching up with gramps,” Schneider told reporters. “Nice to have him back.”

Scherzer’s 8-year-old daughter wrote a letter to the team in December in hopes of him returning to the Blue Jays.

He agreed last week to a $3 million contract for 2026 that includes the opportunity to earn another $10 million in performance bonuses, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity then because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Schneider watched the bullpen session with pitching coach Pete Walker, and said the three-time Cy Young Award winner looked good.

Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, his 18th in the major leagues. Then he made three starts in the postseason, beating Seattle 8-2 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series before getting the ball twice in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 7 before Toronto lost 5-4 in 11 innings.

He was a free agent against this offseason after signing a $15.5 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays last year. He plans to be back in a seemingly deep rotation expected to feature some combination of Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, José Berríos and Eric Lauer.

Scherzer has won two World Series titles, with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. The eight-time All-Star is 221-117 with a 3.22 ERA for the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, Mets, Rangers and Blue Jays.

He ranks 11th on the career list with 3,489 strikeouts — 20 behind Hall of Famer Walter Johnson. The only active pitcher with more is Justin Verlander at eighth with 3,553.

