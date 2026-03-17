Mats Zuccarello scores in overtime as the Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored 3:09 into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild stopped a three-game slide by topping the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored 3:09 into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild stopped a three-game slide by topping the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists as Minnesota improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Brock Faber had three assists.

Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Wild, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped two shots. Gustavsson departed for 3:27 in the third period because of an equipment issue.

The Wild had a long stint in their offensive zone before Johansson found Zuccarello for his 13th goal.

Minnesota forward Nick Foligno received a warm welcome in his first game against Chicago since he was acquired in a March 6 trade with the Blackhawks. Foligno held his stick in the air and waved to the cheering crowd after he was saluted with a tribute video during a timeout in the opening period.

Louis Crevier had a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which dropped its second straight game. Frank Nazar and Ryan Greene also scored.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-2 before Nazar finished a 2-on-1 with Connor Bedard with 1:40 left in regulation. Nazar has four goals and six assists in his last seven games.

The Wild got off to a fast start, outshooting the Blackhawks 16-7 while scoring three times in the first period.

Kirill Kaprizov set up Hartman’s 16th goal at 6:17, and Johansson added his 14th at 7:58. Tarasenko made it 3-1 when he whistled a wrist shot past Spencer Knight for a power-play goal with 1:30 left in the first.

Greene got one back for Chicago when he knocked in a loose puck from the low slot at 14:35 of the second. Bedard picked up his team-high 36th assist on Greene’s ninth goal of the year.

Minnesota played without Joel Eriksson Ek, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Robby Fabbri.

Up next

The Wild and Blackhawks face each other again Thursday night in Minnesota.

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