Marlins pitching prospect Thomas White is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with a right oblique strain

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Thomas White is expected to miss three to four weeks with a…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Thomas White is expected to miss three to four weeks with a right oblique strain.

“He’s a great kid. He’s handled everything very well, good head on his shoulders,” manager Clayton McCullough told MLB.com. “Unfortunate that he’s just going to miss some development time here in the early part of the season.”

McCullough said the 21-year-old White felt discomfort when he pitched Thursday against Toronto.

White is ranked as baseball’s No. 17 prospect — and No. 1 among left-handed pitchers — by MLB Pipeline. He went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA last year across three levels of the minors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.