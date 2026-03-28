Marlins face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (0-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-0) Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Marlins: Eury…

Colorado Rockies (0-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-0)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -194, Rockies +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Miami had a 79-83 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250.

Colorado went 43-119 overall and 18-63 on the road a season ago. The Rockies averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Marlins: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christopher Morel: day-to-day (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Blaine Crim: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Zac Veen: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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