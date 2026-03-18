Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford receives cortisone shot in his shoulder

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford’s status for the start of the season remains uncertain as he…

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford’s status for the start of the season remains uncertain as he continues to deal with a shoulder problem.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson told reporters Wednesday that Crawford had consulted with Dr. Keith Meister and had received a cortisone injection in his shoulder. Wilson noted that Crawford’s availability for the Mariners’ season opener remains up in the air.

Crawford, 31, batted .265 with a .352 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 58 RBIs and eight steals in 157 games last season. He has appeared in at least 145 games four of the past five seasons.

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