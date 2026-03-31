Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford begins rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder injury, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, the club announced on Tuesday.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed Crawford will play for the Rainiers in Tuesday’s game against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto anticipates Crawford will also play for Tacoma on Wednesday, and hopes he will then be able to join the Mariners on Friday when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Crawford, 31, was Seattle’s starting shortstop for every opening day from 2019 to 2025. He was limited to seven spring training games due to his right shoulder injury and batted .143 with no extra-base hits.

Wilson said Crawford is progressing well in his return from injury.

“He’s been really on track,” Wilson said, “and in some ways ahead of where you would think because of spring training and getting opportunities to get as many at-bats as possible and that kind of thing. So, excited that he’s getting close.”

Top shortstop prospect Colt Emerson could also be close to joining the Mariners. Emerson agreed to a $95 million, eight-year deal with the team, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The contract, which starts this season and includes a team option for 2034, would be the largest ever for a player who has not made his major league debut. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

Emerson batted .357 with one home run and a double and a 1.000 on-base percentage plus slugging in three games for Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in 18 spring training games for the Mariners and batted .268 with two homers and eight RBIs and an .828 OPS.

Emerson is believed to be Seattle’s shortstop of the future, and will one day replace Crawford, who is the longest tenured player on the Mariners roster.

Once Crawford is healthy and Emerson makes it to the big leagues, though, Dipoto suggested that Crawford will stay at shortstop and Emerson will mostly play at third base.

“That was always our plan,” Dipoto said. “It’s why you saw Colt so frequently at third base in the spring is we were preparing for that, and third base came pretty easy for him.”

All-Star infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan and utility man Leo Rivas have started each Mariners game this season at third base and shortstop, respectively. Dipoto was not shy about saying he anticipates Emerson will join the Mariners sometime in the near future.

“I suspect he will be a big leaguer sooner than later, and will contribute heavily to this season,” Dipoto said. “And, I thought that was the case before we signed him. This signing was more about the long term than it was this season.”

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