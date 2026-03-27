March Madness Prediction Apps: Get Best Offers as NCAA Tournament Continues

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NCAA Tournament continues this weekend and college basketball fans can download the best March Madness prediction apps. Don’t miss out on the chance to make predictions on St. John’s-Duke or any other game this weekend.







Sign up with Kalshi, OG and Novig in time for Friday night’s games. The East and Midwest Regions are underway as we inch closer to the Final Four. These apps unlock multiple opportunities for college basketball or any other sport this weekend.

March Madness Prediction Apps Offer Best Options for NCAA Tournament

Although there are no Cinderellas left in the NCAA Tournament, that means we are getting heavyweight bouts every single game. The East Region is stacked with historic programs and legendary coaches:

#2 UConn Huskies vs. #3 Michigan State Spartans

#1 Duke Blue Devils vs. #5 St. John’s Red Storm

The Midwest Region brings no shortage of storylines either. Michigan and Alabama have been two of the more consistent teams in college basketball this season. Iowa State will try to navigate injuries as Joshua Jefferson deals with an ankle injury he suffered in the first round:

#1 Michigan vs. #4 Alabama

#2 Iowa State vs. #6 Tennessee

College basketball fans can use Kalshi, OG and Novig to start making picks and predictions on these games. With the NCAA Tournament heating up, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offers $10 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi is one of the biggest names among prediction markets and that does not happen by accident. New users who take advantage of this offer will unlock a $10 bonus after making $10 worth in trades. For example, someone who makes a $10 trade on St. John’s to beat Duke will receive the $10 bonus no matter what happens in that game.

Think of this as a head start during a busy weekend. Kalshi has extensive markets on sports along with other options like politics, culture, crypto, climate, mentions, financials and more. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

OG Promo Code: Start With 5 100% Profit Boosts on March Madness







Set up a new account with the latest OG promo code offer and collect five 100% profit boosts. New users will receive a profit boost for Monday’s NCAA Tournament action. Double your winnings with each boost and win up to $150 in potential bonuses. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your money.

It’s important to note that players will receive one 100% profit boost for five consecutive days. This offers options to first-time players on OG for the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 NCAA Tournament Discount







Novig is delivering a unique promo for first-time players this weekend. Set up a new account with promo code WTOP to qualify for a 10% discount up to $100, 1,000 in Novig Coins and five in Novig Cash. Players will receive a 10% discount on this initial trade. With so many options in college basketball this weekend, it’s a great time to get in on the action.