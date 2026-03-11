Maple Leafs bring losing streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (36-25-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (36-25-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-27-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to break their eight-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Toronto has a 27-27-11 record overall and a 16-11-7 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have a -24 scoring differential, with 202 total goals scored and 226 conceded.

Anaheim is 36-25-3 overall and 14-15-2 in road games. The Ducks have a 31-9-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 16 goals and 35 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matias Maccelli has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 32 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has scored four goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.