Mammoth play the Ducks following Keller’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (37-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (36-27-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday, 10…

Anaheim Ducks (37-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (36-27-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -123, Ducks +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Anaheim Ducks after Clayton Keller’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Mammoth’s 4-0 win.

Utah is 18-11-3 in home games and 36-27-6 overall. The Mammoth have a 17-8-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Anaheim is 37-27-4 overall and 15-17-2 in road games. The Ducks are 32-10-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won the last meeting 7-0. John-Jason Peterka scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller has scored 22 goals with 45 assists for the Mammoth. Kevin Stenlund has four assists over the past 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has 24 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Kevin Stenlund: day to day (lower-body).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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