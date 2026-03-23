Mammoth in action against the Oilers after overtime victory

Edmonton Oilers (34-28-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-28-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9:30…

Edmonton Oilers (34-28-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-28-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Utah Mammoth after the Mammoth knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime.

Utah is 37-28-6 overall and 19-12-3 at home. The Mammoth are 35-9-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Edmonton is 16-15-5 in road games and 34-28-9 overall. The Oilers are fourth in league play with 245 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 6-3 in the last matchup. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 22 goals with 46 assists for the Mammoth. Kevin Stenlund has six assists over the past 10 games.

McDavid has 38 goals and 78 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Oilers: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Trent Frederic: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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