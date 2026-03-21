MacKinnon stars as the Avalanche beat the Blackhawks 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

CHICAGO (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Colorado’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, helping…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Colorado’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, helping the Avalanche become the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had lost four of five. Nazem Kadri, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

The league-leading Avalanche (45-13-10) moved four points ahead of idle Dallas for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Wyatt Kaiser scored for Chicago (26-31-12), and Arvid Soderblom stopped 45 shots.

The last-place Blackhawks played without defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Andrew Mangiapane because of unspecified injuries. They were hurt Thursday night in a 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

Kadri made it 3-1 with a power-play goal 36 seconds into the third period. It was Kadri’s second goal in seven games since he was reacquired by Colorado in a trade with Calgary.

Nichushkin helped close it out with his 15th goal at 8:34. MacKinnon picked up his team-high 69th assist on the play.

Colorado jumped in front with two goals during a dominant first period.

Slick passes by MacKinnon and Nichushkin set up Necas for his 32nd goal at 13:19, extending his career high. Necas has 10 goals and 12 assists in his last 13 games.

Nelson added a power-play goal at 15:22. It was Nelson’s first goal since Feb. 25 and No. 31 on the year.

Chicago trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on Kaiser’s sixth goal 6:48 into the second. Ryan Greene found a streaking Kaiser with a perfectly placed pass, and the defenseman beat Mackenzie Blackwood through the goaltender’s legs.

Up next

The Avalanche are at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

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