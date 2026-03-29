MacKenzie Gore strikes out 7 in his 1st start for Texas as the Rangers beat the Phillies 8-3

PHILADELPHA (AP) — MacKenzie Gore struck out seven in his Texas debut, and Brandon Nimmo and Andrew McCutchen both homered…

PHILADELPHA (AP) — MacKenzie Gore struck out seven in his Texas debut, and Brandon Nimmo and Andrew McCutchen both homered to lead the Rangers to an 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Gore made his first start for the Rangers after he was acquired from Washington in an offseason trade. He tossed five hitless innings before his bid for Texas’ first no-hitter since Kenny Rogers threw a perfect game in 1994 was broken up by a leadoff infield single from Justin Crawford in the sixth.

Gore (1-0) fanned Bryce Harper with the bases loaded in the sixth and left the game after he plunked Alec Bohm with a pitch to make it 6-1. The bullpen did the rest to help the Rangers take two of three from the NL East champion Phillies.

Nimmo, a former New York Mets outfielder who was booed all weekend, took Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo (0-1) deep for a two-run shot in the second. McCutchen, also in his first season with the Rangers, hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

Kyle Higashioka hit a fly to right in the sixth that Adolis Garcia, a former Ranger, appeared to lose in the sun. He slipped and fell to the ground — and so did the baseball for an RBI single and a 6-0 lead.

That was enough run support for Gore.

The 27-year-old lefty is 26-41 with a 4.19 ERA in four major league seasons, the past three with Washington. He was an NL All-Star last season, but he faded in the second half and ended up going 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA and a career-best 185 strikeouts in 30 appearances, all starts.

Gore recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts and allowed one hit in six shutout innings against the Phillies in his first start last season.

Up next

The Rangers send RHP Jack Leiter to the mound Monday when they open a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Chris Bassitt pitches for the Orioles.

The Phillies continue their homestand and send RHP Taijuan Walker to the mound Monday against Washington LHP Foster Griffin in the opener of a three-game series.

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