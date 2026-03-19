Los Angeles takes on Miami after Doncic’s 40-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (44-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (44-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 124-116 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Heat are 23-12 in home games. Miami ranks second in the league with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.7.

The Lakers are 21-13 in road games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 114.9 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The 120.2 points per game the Heat score are 5.3 more points than the Lakers give up (114.9). The Lakers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Heat allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 130-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 20 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (hip), Andrew Wiggins: out (toe), Bam Adebayo: day to day (calf).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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