Los Angeles faces Cleveland, seeks 4th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (49-26, third in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (49-26, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Lakers have gone 25-12 at home. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.7.

The Cavaliers are 23-14 on the road. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 115.1 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Lakers make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%). The Cavaliers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Lakers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 129-99 on Jan. 29. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 36.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 22 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 121.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Jarrett Allen: out (knee), Dean Wade: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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