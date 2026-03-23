Ligue 1 club Marseille parts with Pablo Longoria after a turbulent, trophyless reign

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ligue 1 club Marseille confirmed Monday the departure of its former president Pablo Longoria, who failed…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ligue 1 club Marseille confirmed Monday the departure of its former president Pablo Longoria, who failed to win titles and to bring back stability at the former powerhouse of French soccer with a succession of coaches.

The nine-time French champions and 1993 Champions League winners said in a statement they have reached an agreement on the terms of Longoria’s departure.

Longoria arrived at the club in 2020 in a sporting director role and was appointed president less than a year later after groups of angry supporters raided the club’s training complex, in protest against then-president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Under his presidency, Marseille reached the semifinals of the Europa Conference League in 2022 and the Europa League in 2024. But Marseille failed to perform in the Champions League and did not win a single title.

Longoria was moved aside last month after the departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi, with Alban Juster succeeding him on an interim basis.

Marseille thanked “Longoria’s commitment, passion, and the work he has accomplished over the past six years in service of the club.”

Longoria initially enjoyed strong support from Marseille fans as he secured several major signings and appointed high-profile coaches such as Jorge Sampaoli and Gennaro Gattuso.

However, since American investor Frank McCourt bought Marseille in 2016, the southern club has struggled to achieve stability, something Longoria proved unable to deliver.

Marseille dominated domestic soccer in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was the only French team to win the Champions League before PSG claimed the trophy last year. Marseille hasn’t won the French league title since 2010 and has not claimed a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.

Now coached by Habib Beye, Marseille lost 2-1 at home to Lille over the weekend and sits 11 points behind leader PSG in third place.

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