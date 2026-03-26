Lens-PSG showdown in Ligue 1 moved because of PSG’s Champions League clash vs. Liverpool

PARIS (AP) — The French league postponed the Ligue 1 title clash between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday to…

PARIS (AP) — The French league postponed the Ligue 1 title clash between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday to allow PSG better preparation for its Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool next month.

Initially set for April 11, the Lens-PSG game fell in between defending champion PSG’s two quarterfinal legs against Liverpool — at home three days before and away three days later.

It will now be played on May 13, which falls between the last two rounds of the French championship. Ligue 1 is enjoying a close title race, with Lens one point behind PSG having played one game more.

Strasbourg’s game at Brest on April 12 was also postponed by league organizer the LFP because it landed between Strasbourg’s Conference League quarterfinal against German club Mainz.

The LFP said in a statement that its board of directors “unanimously decided” to accept requests made by PSG and Strasbourg, adding that the decision — with did not need approval from Lens or Brest — was made in the wider interests of French soccer.

“These decisions are in line with the strong strategic direction of the board of directors to enable France to retain its fifth place in the UEFA (coefficient) index, which allows it to obtain four places in the UEFA Champions League,” the LFP said.

Lens said ‘non’

Lens vehemently rejected moving the fixture, saying in a statement this week that Ligue 1 was being relegated “to accommodate the European ambitions of certain parties.”

The league had precedent, however. It helped Marseille two years ago, moving a game against Nice due to Marseille’s Europa League quarterfinal against Benfica.

Not optimistic

Lens president Joseph Oughourlian said on a LinkedIn post ahead of Thursday’s decision that he had “few illusions” about the outcome. Lens director Benjamin Parrot questioned if PSG’s request would have happened in other circumstances.

“Would this same debate take place if PSG had a 15-point lead? Maybe they would just rotate their squad,” Parrot told L’Equipe newspaper on Wednesday. “The LFP, generally speaking, compares itself to England, Italy, Spain and Germany, but none of those leagues function in this way.”

Lens will play three games in eight days during a tough period from April 17-24, facing Toulouse in Ligue 1 and in the French Cup semifinals then at Brest on April 24. That game is scheduled on a Friday rather than over the weekend, which would have afforded Lens more rest.

Parrot said Lens was not going to ask the French league to modify those dates.

“We’ll take the series of matches,” he said. “But without the same depth of squad. It’s unfair.”

Progress in Europe

PSG soccer adviser Luis Campos said his team’s eventual progress in the Champions League was vital.

“The postponement of Lens-PSG has advantages, not only for PSG, but also for French football,” Campos said on RMC radio on Wednesday. “We have nothing against Lens. The point is to be in the best possible position to represent France well in Europe, which needs it.”

He was referring to France’s position in UEFA’s coefficient rankings, which is based on results in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

England sent a record six teams into the Champions League this season due to a huge coefficient ranking, while France’s fifth spot is potentially under pressure from Portugal.

“The other major leagues are not in danger,” Campos added. ___

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