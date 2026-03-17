Lakers take on the Rockets, seek 7th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (41-26, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (41-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Houston.

The Rockets are 23-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 16-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers have gone 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.4% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers score 6.5 more points per game (116.3) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (109.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 17 the Lakers won 100-92 led by 36 points from Luka Doncic, while Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 33.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Alperen Sengun: out (back), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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