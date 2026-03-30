Lahore fines Afridi $3500 for breaching hotel security protocol in the PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined $3,500 by Lahore Qalandars for breaching security protocol at…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined $3,500 by Lahore Qalandars for breaching security protocol at the team hotel during the Pakistan Super League.

In a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Punjab policed accused Lahore captain Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza of disregarding directives and forcefully escorting four visitors to Raza’s room despite resistance from on-duty security personnel on Saturday night.

“In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of rupees 1 million ($3,500) on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement,” Lahore said in a statement on Monday.

The franchise didn’t elaborate on Raza’s part in the incident.

But Raza, the Zimbabwe allrounder who was born in Pakistan, said on Sunday he had always met with family members and friends in the team hotel during the last four PSLs and he wasn’t aware of the security protocols for this season which bar players from such hotel meetings.

Raza said he took four friends to his room in order to choose the cricket bats which they brought with them.

Lahore, which has won three of the last four PSL titles, said there was a misunderstanding rather than “any deliberate attempt to violate” established security protocols.

“The organization (Lahore) emphasized that the matter was unnecessarily escalated, affecting the league’s image at both domestic and international levels,” Lahore said.

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