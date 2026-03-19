Knicks take on the Nets, seek 5th straight win

New York Knicks (45-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

New York Knicks (45-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets are 12-31 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn has the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense averaging only 106.4 points per game.

The Knicks are 29-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fourth in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.4.

The Nets score 106.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 120-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.2 points for the Nets. Tyson Etienne is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 102.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 48.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (wrist), Ben Saraf: day to day (foot), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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