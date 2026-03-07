Kings face the Bulls on 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (26-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-50, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Sunday,…

Chicago Bulls (26-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to end its three-game skid when the Kings play Chicago.

The Kings are 9-22 in home games. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 10-19 on the road. Chicago is ninth in the NBA with 44.7 rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 7.0.

The Kings average 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (13.9). The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Kings allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 30 the Bulls won 126-113 led by 27 points from Matas Buzelis, while Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Josh Giddey: day to day (ankle), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Matas Buzelis: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Patrick Williams: day to day (quadriceps), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf).

